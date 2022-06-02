Skip to content

AWD Nissan Sunny with a Turbo Inline-Six

AWD Nissan Sunny with a turbo RB25 inline-six

Jimmy Gabrielsson’s Nissan Sunny GTI-R came with a turbocharged 2.0 L SR20DET inline-four. Unfortunately the motor broke and instead of rebuilding it, Jimmy took the opportunity to transform the car with parts from a Nissan Stagea.

The unique hatchback is now powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L Nissan RB25 inline-six. The motor features forged pistons, Bosch 1300 cc injectors, new ignition coils, and BorgWarner EFR 7670 turbocharger. It produces 585 horsepower and 605 Nm (446 lb-ft) of torque on a Link ECU.

Jimmy did not stop at the motor. He also installed the Stagea’s five-speed manual transmission and ATTESSA drivetrain. To get them to fit, Jimmy needed to modify the firewall and tunnel.

The car rides on the Stagea’s front and rear subframes with KSport adjustable coilovers. Jimmy converted the front A-arm suspension to a MacPherson-style suspension. Braking is handled by Brembo four-piston calipers and 356 mm rotors in front and Nissan 370Z calipers with 350 mm rotors in back. Jimmy removed the ABS.

Jimmy increased the wheel well openings to hold the 18-inch wheels and wider tires. A custom roll cage protects Jimmy while at the track and reinforces the chassis. You can view more photos and follow progress on Pulsar by Jigab FB group or on @jimmygabrielsson.

