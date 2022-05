Jonas Andersson is part of Skogen Racing’s drag racing team in Sweden. His BMW 2002 is powered by a turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six built by GZRacing. The motor features Cosworth forged pistons, Spool I-beam forged rods, Atomic Stage 4.5 camshafts, upgraded oil pump, and a large turbocharger. Jonas recently put the car on the dyno and the Barra made 830 horsepower and 793 Nm (584 lb-ft) to the hubs on 1.6 bar (23 psi) of boost.

Source: Skogen Racing and GZRacing FB page