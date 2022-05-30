For Sale: 1972 Land Cruiser with a Pontiac V8

We found this 1972 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. It is powered by a 400 ci Pontiac V8 paired with a three-speed automatic transmission. A dual-range transfer case sends power to a Dana 44 front axle and GM 14-bolt rear axle. The Land Cruiser rides on a lifted suspension with Bilstein shocks and Saginaw power steering box. The brakes are disc in front and drum in back. A set of Mickey Thompson 16×10-inch wheels hold Baja MTZ 35×12.5-inch tires. The exterior features a five-window hardtop, tubular bumpers, jerrycan, high-lift jack, and Badlands ZXR 9000 winch. Issues include “sensitive” brakes at low speeds and no air conditioning.

Source: Bring a Trailer