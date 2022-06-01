Twin-Engine Audi S4 Wagon with 1600+ hp

Łukasz from S4turbo Racing Team owns an Audi S4 wagon with two engines. In the front sits a turbocharged 2.9 L V6 featuring a T76 turbocharger and Ecumaster EMU Black ECU. The motor is paired with a built ZF 6HP six-speed automatic transmission running a Turbo Lamik TCU. In the back of the wagon sits an identical powertrain. Combined the motors produce 1630 hp and 1735 Nm (1279 lb-ft) of torque on 1.8 bar (26.1 psi) of boost. Łukasz took the wagon to the first round of the Polish Grand Prix quarter-mile but unfortunately suffered some issues. The best run was 9.66 sec at 241.28 km/h (149.9 mph).

Source: S4turbo Racing Team FB page and Fotopj