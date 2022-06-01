Volkswagen Up with a Turbo VR5

Charlie Roberts owns the quickest Volkswagen Up in Europe and probably the World. Charlie’s 2013 Volkswagen Up is powered by a turbocharged 2.3 L VR5 and five-speed manual transmission. The motor features stock internals, Garrett GT3582 turbocharger, and water-to-air intercooler. On the dyno it made 278 hp to front wheels on 0.4 bar (5.8 psi) of boost with a Megasquirt MS3 ECU. Charlie recently set a personal best of 11.647 sec at 121.55 mph at Santa Pod Raceway for Doorslammers 2022 running 1.2 bar (17.4 psi) of boost.

Source: Tailord FB page and VeeDubRacing