Honda K20C1 Swap Kit for S2000 Race Cars

Science of Speed is a company in Chandler, Arizona specializing in NSX and S2000 performance. The company unveiled their S2000R conversion program allowing S2000 race cars to run a turbocharged 2.0 L Honda K20C1 inline-four making 306 horsepower and 296 lb-ft of torque. Owners can chose parts such as mounts, intake manifold adapter, downpipe, transmission adapter and flywheel, coolant kit, intercooler, wiring harness, and ECU. Currently the factory gauge cluster, air conditioning, cruise control, and right-hand drive are not supported. Listen to Science of Speed explain the conversion in the video below or view their conversion FAQ.

Source: Science of Speed