1994 BMW 530i Wagon with a 4.4 L M62 V8

This 1994 BMW 530i (E34) sold on Bring a Trailer for $45,500. The wagon is powered by a 4.4 L M62TUB44 V8 typically found in a BMW E38 7-series. The motor features an E34 540i intake manifold 4.8 L N62 throttle body, E38 radiator, and custom exhaust. Behind the motor sits a Getrag 420G six-speed manual transmission sending power to an E32 limited-slip differential with 3.15 gears. The suspension features Koni shocks, Vogtland springs, E31 lower control arms, and Moosehead Engineering rear strut mounts. The body sees M-Tech bumpers, Sterling Silver (244) paint, and a set of Hartge 17-inch wheels.

Source: Bring a Trailer