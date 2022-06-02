Skip to content

For Sale: 1989 Porsche 944 with a LS1 V8

  • 944

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo with a LS1 V8

We found this 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo for sale on Bring a Trailer in Dallas, Texas. The car is powered by a 5.7 L LS1 V8 from a 2000 Camaro. The motor features an Air Flow cylinder heads, COMP Cams camshaft, and LS6 intake. The V8 is paired with a six-speed manual transaxle from a Porsche 968 with a Gleason Torsen LSD. The car rides on Moton 3-way adjustable coilovers and a set of 18-inch wheels with Bridgestone Potenza 265/35 tires. The interior features power front leather seats, aftermarket roll bar, power windows and locks. Issues with the car include cracks in dash and paints chips on body and trim.

Source: Bring a Trailer

