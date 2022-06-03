Ford Transit with a twin-turbo Chevy V8

Ashley Cooper owns a fast third generation Ford Transit. Mk1Kieran reports the van is powered by a twin-turbo 400 ci Chevy V8 making around 1000+ horsepower. It features water injection, Precision 6766 turbochargers, and Carburetor Solutions Unlimited 850 cfm carburetor. Behind the motor sits a TH400 automatic transmission and 9-inch rear end with. The van weighs 4200 lb with driver thanks to all steel body. Watch Ashley make several 9-second passes at Santa Pod Raceway with the best being 9.683 sec at 144.82 mph.

Source: Mk1Kieran