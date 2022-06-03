Lotus Exige with a Ferrari Twin-Turbo V8

Dawie Joubert built his Lotus Exige to compete at Simola Hillclimb in South Africa. The car was previously powered by a turbocharged Honda B16 inline-four and then a turbocharged Honda K24 inline-four. Dawie eventually swapped to a twin-turbo 3.9 L F154 V8 from a crashed Ferrari 488 GTB. The V8 produces 765 hp (571 kW) and 900 Nm (663 lb-ft) to the wheels. It is paired with a Sadev six-speed sequential transmission. The car rides on Porsche Cup wheels (18×10, 18×12) and stops thanks to AP Racing Pro 5000R calipers with Brembo rotors. Listen to Dawie explain the car below and read more about it in Speedhunters’ article.

Source: Cars.co.za and Speedhunters