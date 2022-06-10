1970 Land Cruiser with a 2JZ-GTE Inline-Six

We found this 1970 Land Cruiser FJ40 on Bring a Trailer with a twin-turbo 3.0 L 2JZ-GTE inline-six. The motor features a top-mount intercooler, HKS blowoff valve, and aluminum radiator. A five-speed manual transmission from a Supra sends power to the factory dual-range transfer case. The Land Cruiser rides on a suspension lift with Bilstein shocks and four-wheel disc brakes. A set of Stealth Custom Series 16-inch wheels holds Goodyear Wrangler MT/R 315/75 tires. The exterior features a removable hardtop and aftermarket front bumper with Warn winch.

Source: Bring a Trailer