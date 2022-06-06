For Sale: 1987 Vanagon with a Subaru EJ25

This 1987 Volkswagen Vanagon is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Kirkland, Washington. Sitting in back is powered by a 2.5 L Subaru EJ25 flat-four. It is paired to a five-speed manual transaxle with a locking differential and Syncro 4WD drivetrain. The Vanagon rides on GoWesty springs, Trail Master front shocks, Old Man Emu rear shocks, T3 Technique sway bar and end links. The exterior features Rocky Mountain Westy bumpers, sliding runroof, and Mercedes CLK 16-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 215/65 tires.

Source: Bring a Trailer