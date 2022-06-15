Acura NSX with a 500+ hp Turbo K20

Amir Bentatou and his company RS Future built their Acura NSX to compete in Global Time Attack and Super Lap Battle.

The sports car is powered by a turbocharged Honda K20Z1 inline-four built by SportCar Motion sitting on Innovative mounts. The motor features a sleeved block, forged pistons, Brian Crower Stage 2 camshafts, Supertech valvetrain, and a set of ID 1700X injectors.

Boost is generated by a Garrett G30-770 turbocharger paired with a RS Motorsport custom manifold and water-to-air intercooler. The motor produced 515 hp and 396 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on a Hondata KPro ECU tuned by Kristian Wong at SP Engineering. Amir will be replacing the KPro with a Emtron KV8 ECU and Rywire motorsport-spec wiring harness.

The turbocharged K20 was paired with a Samsonas six-speed dogbox built by Ghostwerks. It featured a KAAZ limited-slip differential, McLeod twin-plate clutch, and Insane Shafts axles. Amir will eventually swap to a Sadev ST90-17 sequential transmission.

The NSX rides on KW Competition coilovers with Dali Racing 1-inch sway bars. It stops thanks to StopTech’s Trophy brake kit with Winmax W6 pads. A set of Titan 7 Prototype wheels (18×11.5, 18×12) with Yokohama A052F tires (295/30-18, 295/35-18).

RS Future installed their carbon fiber GT wing, splitter, and radiator duct. The exterior also features I’s Impact front bumper, Yokota Bodycraft fenders, and Marga Hills rear quarter-panels and 3D printed side skirts. ABS Autobody covered the body in Midnight Purple 2 paint.

You can follow Amir on RS Future’s channel as he continues working on making the NSX faster.

Source: RS Future and Garrett