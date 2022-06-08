1967 Plymouth Barracuda with a Hellcat V8

This 1967 Plymouth Barracuda arrived at Schwartz Performance as a body shell. After a lot of work it left with a modern power and handling.

Schwartz Performance started with building and installing their G-Machine A-body chassis. It features a power steering rack, Ridetech adjustable coilovers, and front and rear splined sway bars. A set of Baer six-piston calipers with 14-inch rotors helps stop the car.

The heart of the project is a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat crate motor making 707 horsepower. It features a cast iron block, forged steel crank, forged pistons, 2.4 L supercharger, Milodon low-profile rear sump oil pan, C&R Racing aluminum radiator, and custom exhaust.

Behind the V8 sits a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission with a US Shift transmission controller. A custom driveshaft sends the supercharged power to a full-floating Moser 9-inch rear end with a Currie third member, TrueTrac limited-slip differential, and 3.70 gears.

Schwartz Performance surrounded the supercharged V8 with custom panels and a modified hood. They also fabricated a custom chin spoiler and rear trunk spoiler. The body is covered in BMW Tanzanite Blue Metallic paint with a custom HEMI strip and aluminum “376 Supercharged” fender emblems. The finishing touch is a set of Forgeline GT3C wheels (18×8.5, 18×11) with 255/35-18 front tires and 315/30-18 rear tires.

The interior starts with a set of Procar by SCAT Rally seats flanking a custom center console and Lokar shifter. The dash holds Autometer gauges, Vintage Air system, and Digital Guard Dawg keyless push-button start.