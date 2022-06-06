Dodge Dakota R/T with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

John O’Malley built this his 1999 Dodge Dakota R/T called “Hellkota” on his channel Boosted Motorsports. John swapped the truck’s factory 5.9 L Magnum V8 with a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8. A 8HP90 eight-speed automatic transmission sends power to the factory 9.25-inch rear end upgraded with a Detroit Truetrac differential. The engine and transmission were installed using a Holley swap mounts and headers. The truck rides on a Belltech lowering kit and a set of Viper wheels and Brembo brakes. Listen to John explain the truck in the video below or watch the full build series.

Source: Boosted Motorsports FB page and Holley