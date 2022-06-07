Mazda RX-7 with a 26B Four-Rotor

Logan Carswell’s company Defined Autoworks in Pataskala, Ohio specializes in building rotary engines. One of their naturally aspirated 2.6 L 26B four-rotor powers Logan’s Mazda RX-7 race car. The unique motor features custom peripheral ported rotor housings, custom eccentric shaft, custom dry sump, four 1300 cc primary injectors, and four 1000 cc secondary injectors. On the dyno it made 623 hp and 345 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 93 octane fuel. Logan paired the motor with a SAENZ TT3 six-speed sequential transmission and Tilton triple-plate clutch. Power is sent to the RX-7 rear end with a KAAZ 1.5-way LSD. Read more about the car in Fast Car’s article.

Source: @defined_autoworks and Defined Autoworks