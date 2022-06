This first generation Porsche Cayenne came from the factory with a 3.2 L VR6. However the owner sent the SUV to a talented mechanic in Rayong, Thailand for an engine swap. There they replaced the VR6 with a 2.8 L 1GD-FTV turbodiesel inline-four from a Toyota Fortuner truck. We believe they kept the Cayenne’s six-speed automatic transmission and 4WD drivetrain. Please contact us or leave a comment if you know for sure.

Source: Rodzing Thailand and mechanics’ FB page