1995 Audi S6 with a 5.2 L V10

Joel Francisco’s 1995 Audi S6 originally came with a turbocharged 2.2 L inline-five. He swapped the inline-five for a turbocharged 4.2 L V8 from an Audi RS6. He drove it for a while until the the V8 broke. Then he swapped the V8 for a naturally aspirated 5.2 L FSI V10 from an Audi S6 (C6). The stock V10 features a set of Lamborghini Huracán headers going into 2.5-inch exhaust and a factory S6 ECU tuned by Blake Beadle. Behind the motor sits a 01E six-speed manual transmission thanks to a RS4 rear timing cover and A6 (C6) bellhousing spacer.

Source: Deutsche Auto Parts via Felix Ryder