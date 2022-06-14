1957 Land Rover with a Mercedes OM605 Diesel Inline-Five

Luke Dale from Diesel Pump UK built his 1957 Land Rover Series 1 for the Ultimate Callout Challenge UK in six weeks. The SUV is powered by a turbocharged 2.5 L Mercedes OM605 diesel inline-five built by Diesel Pump UK producing 434 horsepower. It features their H-beam rods and 8.5 mm injector pump, new bearings, factory camshafts, and their billet intake and exhaust manifolds. A Range Rover 4WD LT95 four-speed manual transmission (came with purchase of SUV) sends power to Series 3 axles built by Design & Development Engineering with LSD and 300M axles. It stops thanks to disc brakes front and rear. Listen to Luke explain the project in the video below.

Source: Diesel Pump UK FB page