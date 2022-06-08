Custom 1926 Ford Roadster with a Toyota 2T-G Inline-Four

Jim Leininger built his custom 1926 Ford Model “T-oyota” in 2007. The project starts with a boxed and reinforced 1926 Model T frame by Weedetr Street Rod covered by a fiberglass modified roadster body by Poli-Form Fiberglass. Since Jim was a Senior Engineer at Toyota/Lexus, the car uses a lot of Toyota parts. The engine is a 1972 Toyota 1.6 L 2T-G inline-four making 124 hp and 113 lb-ft of torque. It features Solex 40 PHH-3 sidedraft carbs, 1979 Corolla exhaust manifold, 2000 Celica alternator, and 1981 Corolla water pump. Jim paired the motor with a 1973 Corolla five-speed manual transmission, 1972 Corolla driveshaft, and 1978 Hilux rear end with a 1992 Previa differential (4.30 gears). The car rides on a Speedway 6-inch drop I-beam front axle with a 1981 Hilux 4WD manual steering box, Wilwood front disc brakes, Hilux rear drum brakes, and mid-1990’s Camry shocks. To find out more about the project please read Hemmings’ article or watch the video below from Deliciouslife Tv.

Source: Deliciouslife Tv and Hemmings