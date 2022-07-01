Tyler Higgs’ V8-Powered Mazda RX-7

Tyler Higgs’ Mazda RX-7 started in rough shape. The car was destined for the scrap heap after suffering fire and rear impact damage and a poorly performed rebuild. Thankfully Tyler worked hard to transform the car into an amazing street and track machine.

For the power plant Tyler chose a 6.0 L LS2 V8 crate motor producing around 450 horsepower. It features ported heads, custom grind 220/550 camshaft, COMP trunion kit, Improved Racing oil baffle, and Earls 24-row oil cooler.

The V8 also makes use of JTR 1-7/8-inch longtube headers leading into a TAK Motorworks custom exhaust. Everything runs thanks to a TAK Motorworks custom engine and chassis wiring harness. Behind the LS2 sits a T56 six-speed manual transmission with a SDPC LS7 clutch and Ram Al lightweight flywheel. A custom aluminum driveshaft sends power to a factory RX-7 rear differential.

The RX-7 rides on Quantum coilovers with Nova 14kg springs and RE-Amemiya AW7 wheels. Tyler found the 17-inch wheels bent and in need of repair. So they were stripped, fixed, and new lips and barrels installed making them 18×11 and 18×12.5. Mounted on them are a set of Toyo R888r tires.

Tyler found a terrible quarter-panel repair job with 10 mm of body filler. He originally covered that with an ORIGIN Lab widebody kit but eventually switched to a Ronin Speedworks widebody kit. The RX-7 also features an APR carbon fiber mirrors and GT300 67-inch rear wing.

Tyler is now working on the next phase of performance upgrades. You can follow the progress on @rx7_gt3_ls.

Source: @rx7_gt3_ls and Streetlight Productions