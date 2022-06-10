Toyota Hilux with a 6.2 L AMG V8

Quentin Boylan owns Colt & Toyota Spares in Pretoria, South Africa specializing in Toyota Hilux and Prado and Mitsubishi Colt and Triton parts. When he received a salvaged Toyota Hilux truck he decided to rebuild it with a more powerful engine. In the engine bay he installed a 6.2 L M156 AMG V8 from a Mercedes C63 AMG. The engine was custom wired by MJR Technologies on a Motec M150 ECU. Quentin originally ran a manual transmission but did not like it. So he swapped to a A750F five-speed automatic transmission using a custom adapter. Listen to Quentin explain the truck below.

Source: Cars.co.za via Felix Ryder