Ilkka Suominen enjoys racing his Lotus Exige S2. What makes the car unique is the powertrain consisting of a supercharged Honda K20 inline-four and a Quaife QKE8J five-speed sequential transmission. Recently the pair traveled to Autodromo Riccardo Paletti in Varano, Italy for a Challenge LLCC event. While there Ilkka’s best lap was 1.15.368 and set a top speed of 194.9 km/h (121.10 mph). Listen to the engine scream during the best lap below.

Source: Ilkka Suominen – The Lotus Honda Exige