For Sale: 1964 Toyota Land Cruiser with a 2UZ-FE V8

We found this 1964 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ45 for sale on Bring a Trailer located in San Clemente, California. It is powered by a 4.7 L 2UZ-FE V8 from a 2001 Toyota Tundra. A four-speed automatic transmission sends power through a Marks part-time 4WD conversion with 5.29 gears and chromoly axles. The truck rides on a Land Cruiser 80-series chassis with an ICON Slinky 3-inch suspension lift, 2.5-inch shocks, 105-series power steering box, and Slee Offroad trailing arms. Walker Evans Racing 17-inch beadlock wheels with Goodyear Wrangler 40×13.5-inch tires cover disc brakes in front and back. The exterior features custom bumpers, shortened bed, Warn 8,000 lb winch, and Antique Sage Pearl paint.

Source: Bring a Trailer