BMW E30 M3 with a S54 Inline-Six

Ultima Race Works built this BMW E30 M3 at their company in Crystal Lake, Illinois. In the engine bay sits a stroked S54 inline-six making 426 horsepower on 100 octane fuel. The built motor features a ported head, dry sump system, 12:1 compression, and Motec ECU. A ZF five-speed manual transmission sends power to a Drexler differntial. The company also installed E36 front and rear suspension with Ohlins TT44 coilovers, Porsche electric steering, adjustable sway bars, and PFC brakes.

Source: Ultima Race Works FB page