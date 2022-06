Last month Jonas Andersson from Skogen Racing took his BMW 2002 to the dyno. While there the turbocharged 4.0 L Barra inline-six built by GZ Racing made 830 horsepower. With the engine ready Jonas took the car to a drag strip and went 8.477 sec at 252.81 km/h (157.08 mph). Watch the unique car lift the front wheels completing an 8-second pass below.

Source: @jonasandersson92 and Skogen Racing