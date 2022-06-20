Toyota Hilux with a Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six

Raymond Swart’s Toyota Hilux called “Draglux” came from the factory with a 2.5 L 2KD-FTV diesel inline-four. The truck is now powered by a turbocharged 2JZ inline-six installed by ICE Motorsport in Vereeniging, South Africa paired with a Turbo 350 automatic transmission. The motor features Manely forged pistons and rods, Garrett G-Series G42-1200 turbocharger, and AEM Infinity ECU. On ethanol fuel the motor makes 428 kW (573 hp) to the wheels on 1.1 bar (15.9 psi) of boost. Raymond says the engine is capable of running 2.0 bar (29 psi) at the drag strip. The truck rides on a factory front suspension with upgraded front brakes. The rear suspension features Strange shocks and leaf springs. Raymond’s personal best is a 9.7 sec at 231 km/h (143 mph).

Source: Cars.co.za