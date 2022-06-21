Nissan S15 with a 900 hp 3.1L 2JZ-GTE

Matty Hill built his Nissan 200SX S15 to drift. The car is powered by turbocharged 3.1 L 2JZ-GTE VVTi inline-six built by Redsun Motorsport in Moorebank, NSW, Australia. The motor features CP 86.5 mm pistons, Nitto connecting rods, Brian Crower valve springs and 272 Stage 3 camshafts, six Bosch 2200 cc injectors, 6boost exhaust manifold, and BorgWarner 9180 turbocharger. The engine is kept cool by a radiator in the back of the car with a Davies Craig electric water pump. The inline-six produces 900 hp on 27 psi of boost and E85 fuel tuned by Redsun Motorsport on a Haltech Nexus R5 ECU. Matty paired the motor with a Jerico four-speed dogbox and Winters 10-inch quick-change rear end. The car rides on Wisefab front and rear suspension with Nissan R33 GT-R front brakes and a set of Ray wheels (18×9.5, 18×11). You can read more about Matty’s S15 in Haltech’s article or listen to Scott Hilzinger explain the car below.

Source: Matty Hill Drift FB page and Haltech