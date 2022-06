Brad and Britt Kilby built their custom SUV for burnout competitions. The creation starts with a 1996 Daihatsu Feroza body sitting on a shortened 1999 Nissan Patrol GU chassis. Power is generated by a 403 ci LQ9-based V8 built by North Vic Engines running on methanol fuel. Power is routed through a Hughes TH400 three-speed automatic transmission to the factory Patrol differential.

Source: Flinty460 and StreetMachine