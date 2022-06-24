1961 Ford Galaxie Starliner with a Coyote V8

Goolsby Customs built this 1961 Ford Galaxie Starliner at their company in Hueytown, Alabama. The car rides on a Roadster Shop Fast Track chassis with C6 Corvette spindles in front and 4-link rear suspension. It rides on Bilstein coilovers and Forgeline RS OE1 wheels covering Baer Pro+ six-piston calipers with 14-inch drilled rotors. In the engine bay sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 (Gen 2) crate motor producing 435 horsepower. The rest of the powertrain consists of a 4L80E four-speed automatic transmission, custom driveshaft, and Gear FX 9-inch rear end with 3.50 gears and Strange axles. The car will be auctioned at Barrett-Jackson in Las Vegas on June 30-July 3.

Source: Barrett-Jackson