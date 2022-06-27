For Sale: 1973 VW Bus with a Mid-Engine V8

This 1973 VW Bus is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in San Diego, California. Behind the driver sits a 402 ci LQ9 V8 producing 453 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque. The motor features a forged crankshaft, Eagle forged aluminum pistons, forged rods, Trick Flow camshaft and heads, Meziere water pump, and FAST LSXRT intake manifold. A PerformaBuilt Level 3 Invincible 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission sends power to a narrowed rear end with a limited-slip differential and 4.56 gears. The powertrain is mounted on a custom subframe. The Bus rides on air shocks with Wilwood disc brakes in front and adjustable coilovers in the back. The tires are Hankook Optimo in front and Hoosier Quick Time Pro DOT drag radials in back.

Source: Bring a Trailer