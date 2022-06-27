Ford Pro Electric SuperVan with 1972 hp

Ford debuted a new Supervan called the Pro Electric SuperVan. It was built Ford Performance and STARD in Groß-Enzersdorf, Austria using an E-Transit Custom floorpan and tubular frame. Everything is covered in a composite body designed by Ford Design in Cologne, Germany providing 500 kg (1102 lb) of downforce at 300 km/h (186 mph). The AWD drivetrain consists of four electric motors and 50-kWh liquid-cooled battery pack produces an estimated 2000 PS (1972 hp) and 1800 Nm (1327 lb-ft) of torque. Ford Performance claims the van can reach 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in under two seconds and reach a top speed of 320 km/h (198 mph). The custom control system allows the driver to select Road, Track, Drag, Drift, and Rally modes. It also allows fine-tuning of launch control, traction control, and adjustable regenerative braking.

Source: Ford media and Ford Performance