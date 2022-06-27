Skip to content

Ford Pro Electric SuperVan with 1972 hp

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

Ford debuted a new Supervan called the Pro Electric SuperVan. It was built Ford Performance and STARD in Groß-Enzersdorf, Austria using an E-Transit Custom floorpan and tubular frame. Everything is covered in a composite body designed by Ford Design in Cologne, Germany providing 500 kg (1102 lb) of downforce at 300 km/h (186 mph). The AWD drivetrain consists of four electric motors and 50-kWh liquid-cooled battery pack produces an estimated 2000 PS (1972 hp) and 1800 Nm (1327 lb-ft) of torque. Ford Performance claims the van can reach 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) in under two seconds and reach a top speed of 320 km/h (198 mph). The custom control system allows the driver to select Road, Track, Drag, Drift, and Rally modes. It also allows fine-tuning of launch control, traction control, and adjustable regenerative braking.

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

AWD Ford Electric Supervan with four electric motors

Source: Ford media and Ford Performance

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.