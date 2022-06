Guy King owns the very fast “KING20” Corolla KE20. The team recently ran a 7.516 sec at 191.54 mph at Willowbank Raceway. Guy was able to achieve that partly due to a turbocharged 4.0 L Ford Barra inline-six built by TBRE Performance sitting in the engine bay. The motor produces around 1700 horsepower on a 94 mm turbocharger and E85 fuel. As you can see in the video below, that level of power results in wheelies.

Source: IMPORT Media