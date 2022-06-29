For Sale: 1985 GMC K1500 with a Duramax Diesel V8

We found this 1985 GMC K1500 for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Beatrice, Nebraska. The truck is powered by a turbocharged 6.6 L Duramax LLY diesel V8 featuring Pusher SuperMax Y-Bridge intake manifold, aftermarket 3-inch downpipe, and FASS Diesel Fuel System fuel pump. An Allison five-speed automatic transmission and NP205 dual-range transfer case sends power to a Dana 60 front axle and Dana 70 axle (4.10 gearing). The truck rides on a 1985 Chevy K30 frame with an lifted suspension, Rancho shocks and steering damper, Offroad Design front upper shackle upgrade, and Cognito traction bars.

Source: Bring a Trailer