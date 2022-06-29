LSx Swap Kit for Porsche 944

G Force Performance debuted their Porsche 944 LS swap kit for $5,500. The kit includes almost everything needed to install a LSx V8 into their 1982-1991 Porsche 944. The kit includes motor mounts, custom oil pan and pickup, front subframe spacers, 944/LSx power steering pump bracket, VSS sensor adapter, 944 oil pressure sensor fitting, and custom stainless longtube headers with Magnaflow muffler. It also includes GM throwout bearing and slave cylinder, clutch disc, and bellhousing adapter. The install requires a Corvette C5 bellhousing and LS-style flywheel and pressure plate which are not included in kit. Read more about the kit in G Force’s blog post.

Source: G Force Performance