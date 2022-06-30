Mazda RX-3 with a Turbo 13B Two-Rotor Goes 7.99 sec

Peter Rehayem drove the PAC Performance Mazda RX-3 called “PAC13B” (formally “Hacsaw”) to Sydney Dragway and went 7.995 sec at 170.69 mph in the quarter-mile. The car is powered by a turbocharged 13B bridgeport two-rotor capable of 1200+ horsepower on E85 fuel. PAC Performance built the motor with their billet plates and rotor housings, Garrett GTX45 turbocharger, and nitrous system. The car also features a full interior and exhaust. Afterwards Peter drove the car into the city to celebrate.

Source: PAC Performance