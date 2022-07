David Lamik and his Turbo Lamik Opel Corsa A attended a Dragracing.hu event in Kiskunlacháza, Hungary. While there he went 8.581 sec at 271.10 km/h (168 mph) in the quarter-mile. This set a new Polish FWD record and puts David 9th in Europe. The Corsa A is powered by a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 making 1200 horsepower and a DSG DQ250 six-speed transmission. Watch the record run below.

Source: Turbo Lamik