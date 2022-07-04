1965 Mercury Comet with a Roush 427R V8

This 1965 Mercury Comet Caliente was built by Skunkworks Racing Division of Hot Rod Chassis and Cycle in Addison, Illinois for Craftsman Tools. Under the hood sits a 427 ci Roush 427R V8 features a Dart Iron Eagle block (351 Windsor based), Roush aluminum heads, forged pistons, H-beam rods, Roush hydraulic roller camshaft, Meziere electric water pump, and Hedman Hedders full-length headers. Roush claims the motor makes 550 hp and 535 lb-ft of torque with their supplied Holley four-barrel carburetor. A T-56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission is paired with a Moser Ford 9-inch rear end with 3.90 gears. The car rides on a Mustang II-style independent front suspension with Flaming River steering rack, Ridetech tubular control arms, and a four-link rear suspension. A set of Weld Racing SR-78 wheels (18×8, 18×10) partially hide Wilwood six-piston calipers with 12.5-inch rotors in front and four-piston calipers with 12-inch rotors in back. The car was sold at auction in 2015 for charity. You can read more about the car in Hemmings’ article.

Source: Hot Rod Chassis & Cycle