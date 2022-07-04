1972 Corvette with a LS3 V8

When this 1972 Corvette came to V8 Speed & Resto it no longer retained the factory 350 ci motor or Cortez Silver paint. So the company had no reserves upgrading the powertrain or suspension. In the engine bay they installed a 6.2 L LS3 V8 built by Blueprint Engines producing 530 hp and 495 lb-ft of torque. The company also installed a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission and changed the rear end gear ratio. The car also saw improvements to the handling thanks to Global West tubular control arms and adjustable coilovers, a Borgeson power steering box, and four-wheel Wilwood disc brakes. V8 Speed & Resto completed the project with a Vintage Air system and Dakota Digital gauges.

Source: V8 Speed & Resto (build album)