Mercedes 280 SL with a M113 V8

Mechatronik built this Mercedes 280 SL (W113) at their company in Pleidelsheim, Germany. The factory 2.8 L M130 inline-six has given way to a 5.0 L M113 V8 producing 302 hp (225 kW) and 460 Nm (339 lb-ft) of torque. A NAG1 five-speed automatic transmission sends power to the factory rear axle with a Mechatronik limited-slip differential. The car rides on KW Automotive shocks and springs. It stops thanks to W126 front brakes with 286 mm ventilated rotors and W113 rear brakes with 279 mm rotors.

Source: Mechatronik FB page