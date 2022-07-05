1969 Datsun 2000 with a Honda F20C

This 1969 Datsun 2000 Roadster is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Bellevue, Washington. It is powered by a 2.0 L Honda F20C inline-four installed by Advanced Import Specialists in Santa Clarita, California. The engine features a custom 2.5-inch exhaust, Champion Radiators aluminum radiator, and Honda ECU. A Honda S2000 six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Mazda RX-7 GSL limited-slip differential. The sports car rides on DatsunParts Super Comp lowering springs and KYB shocks with four-wheel disc brakes and Panasport 15-inch wheels. Issues include paint chips and cracks, old tires, and “intermittent” brake noise.

Source: Bring a Trailer