Dacia Logan with a Renault 2.0 L Inline-Four

Cosmin Ion’s 2020 Dacia Logan was built by Cyclon Motorsport in Romania to race in hillcimb. The car is now powered by a 2.0 L Renault FR4 inline-four producing 220 horsepower on a SYVECS S7i ECU. Power is sent to the front wheels through a Sadev SDTSA six-speed transmission. The car rides on Intrax 3-way adjustable coilovers with electric power steering and KSport front brakes and AP Racing rear brakes. Inside you find an Ecumaster digital display, OMP racing seats and harnesses, and roll cage. The car is for sale on FB marketplace for 35,000 Euro (about $35,630).

Source: FB marketplace via Carscoops