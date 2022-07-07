1996 Land Cruiser with a LS3 V8

This 1996 Toyota Land Cruiser (FZJ80) is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Golden, Colorado. The SUV is powered by a 6.2 L LS3 V8 and 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission installed by Golden Auto Clinic in 2017. The rest of the drivetrain comprises of a dual-range transfer case and locking front, center, and rear differentials. The Land Cruiser rides on an Old Man Emu suspension lift and steering stabilizer. A set of 16-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A K02 295/75 tires cover disc brakes front and rear. Issues include a non-working winch, front seat heaters not connected, and tachometer does not work. There is also rust on bumpers, exhaust, and underneath.

Source: Bring a Trailer