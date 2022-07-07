Skip to content

1998 Jaguar XKR with a Supercharged 4.4L V8

1998 Jaguar XKR with a Supercharged 4.4 L V8

Graham Wood spent 13 years developing his “Badcat” 1998 Jaguar XKR at a cost of £178,000. After several engine combos, Graham settled on a supercharged 4.4 L V8 built by C&M Engineering. The motor starts with a Range Rover 4.4 L V8 and features JE forged pistons, ported heads, Whipple 175AX 2.9 L supercharger, Jenvey 90 mm throttle body, and custom stainless exhaust headers. The V8 produces 632 hp and 805 Nm (593 lb-ft) of torque on an AEM S2 ECU. Graham also replaced the factory automatic transmission to a Tremec six-speed manual transmission with a McLeod twin-plate clutch and upgraded the rear end with a Quaife limited-slip differential. The XJR rides on Nitron adjustable coilovers and stops thanks to Brembo brakes with vented rotors. A set of Ascari Penta 20-inch wheels hold Michelin Pilot Sport R tires. The car sold at auction for £22,000.

Source: The Market via Carscoops

