1993 Range Rover with a Supercharged V8

Ben Sumbloke sent his 1993 Range Rover LSE to Les Richmond Automotive in Thomastown, VIC, Australia for their ultimate off-road transformation. In the engine bay Les Richmond Automotive installed a supercharged 6.2 L LSA V8 producing 556 horsepower and 551 lb-ft of torque. The V8 features modified Hooker headers and custom 3-inch exhaust. It is paired with a 6L90E six-speed automatic transmission and LT230 transfer case. Up front is a stock axle with Ashcroft locking differential and 24-spline axles. In back is a 9-inch axle with a Strange third member, ARB locking differential, and 35-spline axles. The Range Rover rides on a custom long-travel suspension and custom Eagle Series 102 16×10 wheels covering drilled/slotted disc brakes. You can read more about the project at 4X4 Australia.

Source: Les Richmond Automotive and 4X4 Australia