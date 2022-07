This 1977 Porsche 911 was converted to electric by eDub Conversions in Harrogate, England. Sitting in back of the car is a Tesla Model S large drive unit producing around 600 horsepower. It’s fed from a 54 kWh battery pack giving the car approximately 180 miles of range. eDub Conversions also installed a 70kW rapid CCS charging system allowing the batteries to be 80% charged in 1 hour. The car now weighs 1356 kg (2989 pounds) with a 40/60 bias.

Source: eDub Services FB page and CleanTechnica