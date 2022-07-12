1999 Daewoo Matiz with a 3.0 L Omega V6

This 1999 Daewoo Matiz was built by Powercrazy Motorsports in Kentisbeare, England. Stuffed in the front of the car is a 3.0 L X30XE V8 from a Opel Omega producing 190 horsepower. The V6 features ported heads, high-lift camshafts, modified Cavalier V6 intake manifold, Vectra V6 sump, and custom mounts. It is paired with a F20 five-speed manual transmission using a F18 housing, Astra GTE flywheel, and Fast Road clutch. Power is sent to the front wheels through Griffin Motorsport Group N axles, spindles, and hubs. The car stops thanks to Mistubishi Evo 6 front brakes with redrilled Focus RS 345 mm rotors and drum rear brakes. It rides on Spax 40 mm lowering springs and a set of Porsche wheels.

Source: Channing Carveley TalkFord