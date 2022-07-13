2006 Audi A6 with a 5.2 L V10

Audi never sold the V10-powered S6 wagon in the U.S so someone created their own. They started with a 2006 Audi A6 (C6) Quattro and installed a 5.2 L FSI V10 and ZF 6HP26 six-speed automatic transmission from a 2008 Audi S6 (C6). The motor’s 435 hp and 389 lb-ft of torque is sent to all four wheels through the Quattro AWD drivetrain. They also upgraded to 2008 Audi A8 Brembo front brakes and 2008 Audi A6 Sport rear brakes. On the outside they installed an S6 front bumper, RS6 rocker panels, S6 LED running lights, RS-style grill, and European-style tailgate. Everything was painted Sepang Blue. The finishing touch is “S6” and “V10” badges and a set of S5 B9 20-inch wheels. Inside they carried over the S6’s instrument cluster, steering wheel, and leather seats.

Source: Cars & Bids