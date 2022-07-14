1972 Pantera with a Coyote V8

This 1972 De Tomaso Pantera originally came with a 351 ci Cleveland V8. It is now powered by a 5.0 L Coyote V8 featuring a stainless steel exhaust. Behind it sits a ZF five-speed manual transaxle with a McLeod clutch. The car rides on Koni adjustable shocks with Eibach springs, aftermarket control arms, and a set of ESR three-piece wheels (18-inch front, 19-inch rear). Inside you find leather covered seats with Simpson harnesses behind a Lecarra steering wheel and Speedhut gauges. Earlier this year it was for sale on Bring a Trailer with the highest bid being $120,000.

Source: Bring a Trailer