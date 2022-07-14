2006 Corvette with a turbo 20B three-rotor

Axel Pedro Hildebrand debuted his unique Corvette at Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022. Alex started with a 2006 Corvette (UK-spec) and planned on swapping the V8 for a Nissan RB25 inline-six. However complications with fitting the RB25 resulted in Alex going in a different direction. He settled on a 20B three-rotor built by Pulse Performance (PPRE) with a large turbochager. The motor runs on a Haltech Nexus R5 ECU and XDR Motors wiring harness. Alex also swapped the factory drivetrain for a Quaife 69G six-speed sequential transmission and a Winters quick-change rear end with Wisefab axles. The outside is covered in a carbon-kevlar widebody and rides on a set of Blitz 03 18-inch wheels.

Source: Drift Games, NM2255 Car Videos, and PPRE FB page